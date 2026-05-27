Jack Campbell signs four-year extension, says he always wanted to stay a Lion

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions began Phase 3 of organized team activities at the Meijer Performance Center on Wednesday, and All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell addressed reporters about his new four-year, $81 million contract extension. The deal — which includes $51.5 million guaranteed and runs through the 2030 season — follows a negotiation process Campbell said he approached with the goal of remaining in Detroit.

Campbell said he relied on support from his agent and family during talks and understood the business side of the process after the team declined to exercise his fifth-year option for the 2027 season last month. He also noted he stayed in regular communication with general manager Brad Holmes throughout discussions and described the agreement as fair for both sides.

Reflecting on the moment the Lions drafted him, Campbell recalled standing in the same room three years ago next to Jahmyr Gibbs after Detroit selected him 18th overall out of Iowa. He acknowledged the criticism that accompanied the pick — made six slots after Gibbs — and said those doubts have provided motivation rather than distraction since entering the league.

Campbell broke out in his third NFL season, earning first-team All-Pro honors and a first Pro Bowl selection. He finished 2025 with a team-high 176 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and four passes defended, establishing himself as the Lions’ most consistent defender that year. Those performances were part of the rationale for both sides wanting a long-term commitment.

With his contract settled, Campbell plans to remain focused in the offseason as a core member of a defense aiming to help Detroit rebound from a 9-8 finish. He said the team’s demonstrated belief in him adds motivation to be part of what the organization hopes will be a special group moving forward.