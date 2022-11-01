Jack Martin, a specialist for Alabama, stated on Monday morning that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal, making him the second member of the Crimson Tide to do so in the 2022 campaign. Martin has spent the past two seasons acting as the Tide’s backup kicker and punter. He had an appearance in six different games, kicked off 10 times for average distances of 58.1 yards each, and tried and made one field goal. Martin was listed as a punter on UA’s official roster, but he never ever punted a ball.
Martin left Troy for Alabama in the middle of 2021 after participating in 23 games for the Trojans while handling punting and kickoff responsibilities. Martin has a 46.1 yard average on his punts in 2020. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Martin was ranked as the No. 16 kicker in the nation when he graduated from high school and three times received All-State honorable mention. Upton Bellenfant, Nick Serpa, and Reid Schuback are other players on UA’s current roster.