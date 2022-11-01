Martin left Troy for Alabama in the middle of 2021 after participating in 23 games for the Trojans while handling punting and kickoff responsibilities. Martin has a 46.1 yard average on his punts in 2020. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Martin was ranked as the No. 16 kicker in the nation when he graduated from high school and three times received All-State honorable mention. Upton Bellenfant, Nick Serpa, and Reid Schuback are other players on UA’s current roster.