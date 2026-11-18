Jacob Mahler came off the bench to score a dramatic 93rd-minute winner as BG Tampines Rovers overturned Ratchaburi at Jalan Besar Stadium on Wednesday, according to a match report. Mahler had been included in Tampines’ squad despite starting and playing 70 minutes for Singapore in a friendly against Brazil just over 24 hours earlier, underscoring his availability and the importance of the ASEAN Club Championship fixture.

Ratchaburi struck first four minutes after the half-hour mark when Tampines playmaker Yuki Kobayashi misdirected a header while attempting to clear a floated delivery from Sorawit Panthong. Pablo Insua reacted to divert the ball into the path of a finish from close range that found the bottom corner, according to the report.

Right on the stroke of halftime Tampines were level through a solo effort from Seiga Sumi, who carried the ball from inside the centre circle and bent a low shot past goalkeeper Kampol Pathomakkakul. Ratchaburi regained the lead in the 67th minute when Robert Žulj converted a penalty awarded after Tampines defender Irfan Fandi handled the ball in the area.

Tampines responded almost immediately, with Hide Higashikawa striking from about 25 yards two minutes later to curl a long-range piledriver past Kampol and restore parity. Coach Nazri Nasir then introduced Mahler in the 74th minute; another substitute, Kenshin Yamazaki, won a late corner that led to the decisive sequence. Kobayashi delivered an outswinging ball into the box and Mahler rose ahead of a defender to head home the winner into the bottom corner.

Coupled with other Wednesday results, Tampines’ victory left them level on four points in Group A with Công An Hồ Chí Minh City and Borneo, who also won, after the opening round of group matches had produced only draws, according to the match report.