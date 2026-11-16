NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Jacksonville Jaguars continued their dominant run with a 40-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans, marking their fifth win by 17 points or more this season — the most in the NFL and one shy of the franchise record. Through nine games the Jaguars have a plus-125 point differential, the largest through nine games since the Buffalo Bills outscored opponents by 145 in 2021. It has been more than a month since Jacksonville scored fewer than 30 points.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence again paced the offense, throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns with one interception against Tennessee. That performance tied him with Blake Bortles for the franchise lead in games with 300-plus yards and three or more passing touchdowns (seven). Lawrence has 21 touchdown passes this season and is on pace to challenge Bortles’ single-season franchise mark of 35.

Lawrence’s recent stretch extends beyond this season. Since Week 11 of 2025 he has thrown 40 touchdown passes, owns an NFL-best 45 total touchdowns in that span and ranks third in Total QBR (74.5). The Jaguars are 15-2 during that period, with both losses occurring on the road in Denver and London.

The offense has succeeded without relying on a single pass catcher. Receiver Parker Washington set a career high with 152 yards, 148 of them in the first half, and a touchdown, yet Washington recorded just three catches over the previous two games while the Jaguars still scored 75 points in wins over Baltimore and Indianapolis. Josh Cameron and tight end Brenton Strange also caught touchdown passes Sunday; Strange’s score was his second of the season, making him the sixth Jaguars player with multiple touchdown catches.

Jacksonville’s defense has been opportunistic and is among the league leaders in forcing turnovers, and special teams have contributed as well — kicker Cam Little has missed only two field goals and drilled a 60-yard game-winner in London. The Jaguars are 7-2, control the AFC South and, according to ESPN’s FPI, have the third-best odds to reach and win the Super Bowl.