Jaguars Activate Tight End Brenton Strange from Injured Reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated tight end Brenton Strange from the injured reserve list, clearing him to make his return to the field in Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The transaction, announced Saturday, marks a significant step in Strange’s recovery and gives the Jaguars additional depth at the tight end position heading into the weekend.

Strange had been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury, which placed him on injured reserve earlier this season. While the team has not released specific details regarding the injury or the exact timeline of his rehabilitation, his activation indicates that he has completed the necessary recovery protocols and is ready for game action.

The 2023 second-round draft pick out of Penn State, Strange is known for his versatility and athleticism, which allows him to contribute both as a pass-catcher and run-blocker. Prior to his stint on injured reserve, the young tight end showed promise in his limited opportunities, providing another offensive option for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Strange’s return could be particularly timely for Jacksonville, which has dealt with various injuries across its offensive unit in recent weeks. With several starters and key contributors working through health issues, the addition of Strange provides valuable reinforcement as the Jaguars prepare for an important midseason contest.

The Arizona Cardinals enter this game looking to bounce back from a loss, and the Jaguars, currently vying for playoff positioning, aim to extend their winning momentum. The return of Strange could bolster the team’s offensive playbook, offering more flexibility in personnel packages and formations.

No corresponding roster move was immediately announced by the team. It remains to be seen how many snaps Strange is expected to play or what role he might fill in the game plan against the Cardinals, but his activation is a positive sign for Jacksonville’s tight end rotation.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, with kickoff set for the early afternoon. Fans and analysts alike will be watching to see how Strange integrates back into the offense after his time away.