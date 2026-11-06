Jaguars beat short-handed Ravens 33-10 amid heavy rain in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Baltimore Ravens 33-10 on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium, overcoming intermittent heavy rain and a short-handed Baltimore roster. The victory improved Jacksonville to 6-2 and marked the third straight game the Jaguars have scored at least 30 points.

Kicker Cam Little tied a career high with four field goals, while Jacksonville’s defense picked off rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano twice. The Jaguars forced three turnovers, the ninth time they have done so since the start of last season. Fagnano was making his first NFL start after injuries sidelined Tyler Huntley (turf toe) and Lamar Jackson (right thumb).

Parker Washington provided a game-changing play with a 50-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. That score was the Jaguars’ 11th offensive touchdown of at least 20 yards this season, the most in the league, per ESPN Research; the New England Patriots rank second with nine. The game was Jacksonville’s third consecutive contest played in the rain, following a Week 6 trip to London and last Sunday’s 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Washington has struggled as a returner this season, entering the game averaging 3.5 yards on eight returns and not having returned a punt since Week 6. He failed to catch any of Baltimore’s three punts in the first half and finished with one return for 11 yards. The Jaguars had given Travis Hunter some return reps the previous week, though Hunter did not have any returns Thursday.

The Ravens, who fell to 4-5, struggled without Jackson. Baltimore lost for the fourth straight time and for the third consecutive game by 20 or more points, the first such stretch in the franchise’s 31-year history. Fagnano completed 10 of 18 passes for 60 yards with two interceptions, and Baltimore turned the ball over three times. Rookie wideout Zay Flowers was limited to three catches for six yards after recording 40 catches for 608 yards in the first seven weeks.

Entering the game, Baltimore had allowed 1,421 receiving yards to wideouts, the third-most in the NFL, and was missing top cornerback Nate Wiggins with an illness. Lamar Jackson was placed on injured reserve Thursday and will miss at least three games; the team is expected to finalize a trade for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett this weekend. Baltimore also leads the league with 24 false-start penalties.