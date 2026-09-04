Jaguars push for back-to-back playoff berths under Coen and Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the days after Jacksonville’s 27-24 playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills in January, owner Shad Khan met with head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president Tony Boselli to discuss the path forward after a 13-4 season and an AFC South title. “The No. 1 thing is we don’t regress,” Khan said in late March, noting past collapses after surprise success.

The Jaguars’ history of following breakthrough years with downturns was central to Khan’s concerns. In 2018 Jacksonville fell to 5-11 amid injuries, quarterback Blake Bortles’ struggles and a fractured locker room. After a 9-8 finish in 2023, injuries to Zay Jones and Christian Kirk contributed to a 1-5 close that Khan called an “organizational failure.” The franchise remains one of three teams without back-to-back playoff berths since 1999, along with the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders.

Jacksonville’s offseason was quiet, with one free-agent signing, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., and no first-round pick after last year’s trade for Travis Hunter. Team leaders say the solutions are already on the roster: Coen has prioritized building a new culture, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence is viewed as ascending after a promising end to the 2025 season and a productive offseason. “I feel really good,” Lawrence said in June. “I feel really healthy. … I think I’m throwing it as good as ever. I think the chemistry with the guys is really, really good.”

Coen emphasized consistency at the start of training camp. “Our mindset is we’ve got to go prove it and go earn it because consistency is the truest measure of performance at the end of the day,” he said. Coen, Gladstone and Boselli made culture a priority upon taking over in 2025 after a 2024 campaign that featured a league-high 3-10 mark in one-score games, a 31st-ranked total defense, the fewest turnovers forced (nine) and being outscored by 115 points. Khan dismissed coach Doug Pederson and GM Trent Baalke after that season.

Coen has outlined a blueprint of playing fast and aggressive, emphasizing fundamentals, situational football and toughness. The Jaguars drafted Hunter at No. 2 overall and added players familiar with Coen, such as center Robert Hainsey. Early evidence of change included a Week 3 win over the Houston Texans, 17-10, sealed by a late touchdown and a game-saving interception. Jacksonville opens the 2026 quest on Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns; if current trends hold, the team would reach the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time this century.