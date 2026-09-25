Jaguars say limited snaps for Travis Hunter are by design

Travis Hunter has had a muted start to his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being the 2025 No. 2 overall pick. He started both games at cornerback but has been part of a rotation, playing 57.4% of defensive snaps and just 11 offensive snaps with two touches for 11 yards, according to ESPN.

The reduced workload is deliberate, coach Liam Coen said, pointing to a continuation of the cornerback rotation the team used last season before Hunter’s injury. Coen added that the rotation is planned in the pregame preparation and that players understand the expectations and standards.

Hunter is rotating with Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones at outside corner, with two of the three on the field each drive. Through two games Hunter has played 62 defensive snaps while Brown has played 85 (78.7%) and Jones 72 (66.7%), per ESPN Research. Brown signed a three-year, $31.8 million extension in the spring.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile framed the rotation not as a critique of Hunter but as a response to Brown and Jones performing well in the offseason and training camp. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, as the nearest defender Jones is allowing a 37.5% completion rate, Brown 66.7% and Hunter 75%. Brown leads the trio with six tackles; Hunter has five and Jones one. Hunter and Jones each have a pass breakup, while Brown has recorded no pass breakup in those two games, according to ESPN Research.

What stands out is Hunter’s limited offensive use after he played 67% of offensive snaps in seven games last season before a season-ending knee injury and finished 2024 with 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown. Coen said the staff will look for ways to get Hunter more involved against New England. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence also urged getting more players involved, saying the offense must do a better job getting everyone touches.