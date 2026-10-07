Jaguars to play 26 of next 30 regular-season games away during EverBank renovation

Jacksonville will host just four of the next 30 regular-season games as a $1.4 billion renovation to EverBank Stadium forces the Jaguars to play their 2027 home games in Orlando at Camping World Stadium, a roughly two-hour drive south. Work on the project began after the team’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills in January, and the club and the city of Jacksonville are splitting the renovation cost, with owner Shad Khan responsible for any cost overruns.

Coach Liam Coen said the club will not use the disruption as an excuse, saying, “It is what it is, and our mindset and mentality is going to be: Drop us off on a plane anywhere and we’ll go play you.” The team has adopted the slogan “Anywhere, anytime, anybody.” Cornerback Jourdan Lewis said he looks forward to the road atmosphere, even recounting opponents’ fans flipping the bird as something that energizes him.

By the end of the 2026 regular season, the Jaguars will have played in 12 different stadiums, the first NFL franchise to do so in a season since the Duluth Eskimos in 1926. The Eskimos played just one home game and appeared in 14 stadiums that year. The Jaguars are scheduled to play in 12 stadiums in 2026, with seven of their final 10 contests on the road.

The team’s itinerary includes a multigame trip to London, leaving Thursday for approximately a nine-hour flight to play back-to-back designated home games against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday and the Houston Texans on Oct. 18 at Wembley Stadium. Those matchups will mark the 15th and 16th games the franchise has played in London since 2013; no other NFL team has appeared in more than eight such games, according to the club.

Jacksonville punter Logan Cooke will set an NFL record by appearing in his 10th international game, breaking a tie with former Jaguars lineman Tyler Shatley. Cooke said he used to dislike the trips but has grown to enjoy stays at resorts, playing golf and quieter routines on game weeks. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, in the league since 2019, said he has not yet played an international game and is looking forward to his first trip to Europe.