Jahdae Barron biding time in Broncos’ loaded secondary

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jahdae Barron acknowledged the arithmetic of his situation: the Denver Broncos drafted the 24-year-old cornerback with the 20th overall pick in 2025, but he has been outpaced in snaps, statistics and in-game impact by teammates drafted both before and after him.

That was understood when Barron was selected. He said he remains focused on process rather than immediate results: “You’ve got to be committed to the process without being emotionally attached to the results,” Barron said. “At the end of the day, you wake up and you set goals every day, you just have to keep going … you can’t cheat the process.”

Barron joined a secondary already stocked with established performers. Pat Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga each earned second-team All-Pro honors last season. Also in the mix are cornerback Riley Moss, safety Brandon Jones and nickel Ja’Quan McMillian. Hufanga called Moss “one of the most athletic corners I’ve ever been around.” The unit helped Denver finish first in the NFL in yards allowed per dropback (4.95) and second in completion percentage allowed (57.8%) and yards allowed per pass attempt (6.1%).

Some Broncos on the depth chart could be unrestricted free agents next March, including Moss, McMillian and Jones, opening potential opportunities for Barron down the line. He is making a case for increased playing time: Barron returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown in the preseason opener against the Falcons, ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the 2025 combine at 194 pounds and is regarded as a sure tackler — several league personnel executives said he did not miss a tackle in his final season at Texas.

Barron also faces elite competition in the room. Surtain was voted the best cornerback in the league in an ESPN poll of coaches, scouts and league personnel executives, and Moss operates as Denver’s primary man-to-man challenger opposite the All-Pro. Barron’s positional versatility and physical traits give him a path to more meaningful snaps in 2026 and beyond as the roster evolves.