Jalen Brunson to host Saturday Night Live on Sept. 26

Saturday Night Live announced its first four hosts and musical guests for the upcoming 52nd season, naming New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson as the Sept. 26 host alongside musical guest Katseye, according to the show.

Brunson comes to Studio 8H shortly after delivering the Knicks their first NBA title in a half-century, the announcement noted. He will join a long line of professional athletes who have taken the SNL stage.

The first athlete to host was Minnesota Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton, who guest-hosted the 13th episode of the program’s second season. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has hosted five times — more than any other athlete — with his first appearance in 2000.

Other notable athlete hosts and moments cited by the show include John Madden (Sept. 7, 1982), whose sketches featured travel anecdotes; Marvin Hagler (May 17, 1986), who appeared two months after defending his middleweight title; and Wayne Gretzky (May 13, 1989), who played himself on a call-in show sketch after his first season with the Los Angeles Kings.

Chris Evert was the first female athlete to host (Nov. 11, 1989), joined by musical guest the Eurythmics. Michael Jordan hosted the Season 17 premiere on Sept. 28, 1991, performing in a “Daily Affirmations” sketch with Stuart Smalley, and Charles Barkley headlined the Season 19 premiere on Sept. 25, 1993, after his MVP season and Finals appearance.

The roster also includes Deion Sanders (Feb. 18, 1995), Derek Jeter (Dec. 1, 2001), Tom Brady (April 16, 2005) and Peyton Manning (March 24, 2007). The show highlighted memorable bits such as Manning’s spoof of NFL United Way commercials and Sanders’ rap trio with Tim Meadows and Adam Sandler. Ronda Rousey hosted on Jan. 23, 2016.