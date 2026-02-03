Jalen Duren Set to Participate in 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren is slated to take part in the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, according to sources familiar with the matter. This marks a notable milestone for Duren, who is also making his first appearance as an NBA All-Star.

The event, a centerpiece of NBA All-Star Saturday Night, features some of the league’s most athletic and creative dunkers competing in front of a global audience. Duren’s inclusion adds a compelling element to the contest, as he brings both size and explosiveness to the stage. Listed at 6-foot-10, the second-year player has turned heads throughout the season with his powerful finishes at the rim and physical presence inside the paint.

Duren, who entered the league as a first-round draft pick, has emerged as one of Detroit’s key contributors. His progress this season has been marked by increased production on both ends of the court. In addition to his rebounding and defensive play, his ability to finish in traffic and execute high-flying dunks has earned him recognition from fans and analysts alike.

All-Star recognition and a dunk contest berth reflect Duren’s growing profile within the league. Participating in the dunk contest often serves as a platform for young players to showcase their individuality and athleticism, and it can be a springboard to greater exposure and endorsement opportunities.

The full list of participants in the 2026 Slam Dunk Contest has not yet been officially announced, and the NBA typically reveals that information closer to the event. All-Star Weekend is scheduled to take place in mid-February, with the dunk contest being one of the marquee events on Saturday night.

Duren’s participation reinforces the Pistons’ emphasis on developing young talent and building toward long-term success. Detroit fans will likely see this as an encouraging sign of the team’s direction and Duren’s potential as a rising star in the league.