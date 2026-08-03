Jalen Pitre named first Guardian Caps signature athlete

Guardian Caps announced Monday that Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre has become the company’s first signature athlete. Pitre finished last season wearing the padded helmets, which are meant to enhance protection against head injuries, in Houston’s final eight games.

Pitre suffered a concussion in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos and returned three weeks later. Upon his return he became the first player in Texans history to wear the Guardian Cap in a regular-season game; he said at the time the process of wearing one was ‘ultimately a family decision.’

Now Pitre will promote the brand on a larger scale as a signature athlete. ‘Regardless of the level you play at, protection is the most important thing,’ Pitre said in a news release Monday. ‘Be proactive. Don’t wait until after you get a concussion. This is about continuing to push the game forward. Think about your safety now because that’s what you’ll have when you leave the game.’

Guardian Caps’ helmets were first approved for use in April 2024, and 24 players wore them last season, including Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, Los Angeles Rams tackle Alaric Jackson and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jabrill Peppers. Doubs notably wore a special Guardian Cap when the Packers donned throwback uniforms. The headgear, introduced in 2010, features a soft, padded outer layer ‘intended to help reduce the severity of impacts by absorbing and redistributing force,’ the company said, and has drawn mixed reviews since its in-game debut.

The headgear was mandated for specific position groups during training camp in 2022 and 2023. NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said in early 2024 the helmets resulted in a nearly 50% concussion reduction for those position groups, and NFL players are now required to wear them during training camp practices. Pitre recorded 40 tackles and had one interception in the eight games he wore the helmet last season and has been a leading voice advocating for their use. ‘If the league — the highest level of football — is mandating that we wear something in practice for more security, why not wear it in games?’ he said.