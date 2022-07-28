Managing Partner Josh Harris stated, “Today, I’m rejoicing with Sixers fans everywhere as we announce that James Harden has re-signed with the organization.” Harden was acquired by the 76ers in a five-player deal with the Nets on February 20, 2022, and in 65 games he appeared, he averaged 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 37.2 minutes.

After Harden joined the team, Philadelphia’s starting lineups had a league-best 20.2 net rating. In his 21 games with the 76ers, Harden recorded 442 points, 149 rebounds, and 220 assists. The only player in league history to accomplish those feats in the first 21 games with a new team is him. In 2020–2021, he also did it with the Brooklyn Nets. He played for the Rockets the previous season.