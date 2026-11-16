James Trafford strengthens England case, but Pickford remains No. 1

James Trafford produced several late stops, including a 92nd-minute double save, as England held on to defeat Spain and end the visitors’ 43-match unbeaten run. Trafford was hauled to his feet by Ezri Konsa after the second save, with England down to 10 men as Spain mounted a late fightback from 3-0 to 3-2.

England had built a 3-0 lead before Elliot Anderson was sent off in the 63rd minute for a foul on Yamal, from which Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty. Nico Williams reduced the deficit ten minutes later and, amid sustained pressure, Dan Burn cleared away Yamal’s final cross in the closing stages. Central to England seeing the game out was Trafford, who made a series of stops as Spain pressed for an equaliser.

The match was Trafford’s fifth cap. Thomas Tuchel has used the Nations League to give Trafford regular minutes and to build his international experience. Trafford started the 3-2 defeat to Spain at Wembley and the 2-0 win in Prague; Jordan Pickford returned for the 7-0 win in Croatia and the 3-0 victory over Czechia. In the most recent double-header Tuchel started Pickford in the 2-1 win over Croatia but picked Trafford for the match against Spain.

Pickford has been England’s first-choice goalkeeper for the past eight years, remaining No. 1 through the 2018 World Cup semifinal, the run to the Euro 2021 final, the quarterfinal exit at Qatar 2022, the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain and last summer’s defeat to Argentina. Over that period he has faced competition from Joe Hart, Nick Pope, Jack Butland, Tom Heaton, Alex McCarthy, Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale. Trafford and Dean Henderson are identified as the closest challengers to the No. 1 shirt; Henderson started the bronze-medal match against France on July 18 but has since been working his way back from an ankle injury.

Tuchel said Pickford remains his No. 1 and explained the rotation: “Traff gets regular starts now, that’s what we wanted. When do I have a chance to see another goalkeeper, if not in the Nations League? What happens if Jordan Pickford is injured? So, it’s better to test it. Jordan knows about this. At the moment, he’s the No. 1 and he just feels a bit of competition, which is good for him.” Tuchel added that Pickford has accepted the approach, saying he “totally understands it” and “did it very well.”