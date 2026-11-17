SINGAPORE — Hajime Moriyasu ended his eight-year tenure as Japan coach with a 2-1 defeat to Paraguay at Singapore’s National Stadium on Tuesday, according to the match report.

The result came three days after Japan beat Brazil at the same venue, a victory that raised expectations the Samurai Blue would produce a strong farewell for Moriyasu. Instead, Japan appeared a shadow of the side that defeated the five-time World Cup champions, the report added.

Paraguay struck early, taking the lead after just two minutes when Juan Cáceres was left unmarked at a corner and sent a controlled volley into the net. The visitors doubled their advantage five minutes before halftime when Gustavo Gómez met a left-sided corner with a perfectly timed header into the top corner, according to the match details.

Japan pulled one back in the 85th minute after a Takefusa Kubo free kick produced a stunning full-stretch save from Orlando Gill. The goalkeeper could only parry the ball into a dangerous area, where debutant Shio Fukuda reacted quickest to guide a header into the opposite side of the net for his first goal, the report said.

Despite late pressure that included goalkeeper Zion Suzuki advancing for a final set-piece in stoppage time, Japan were unable to find an equalizer. The match report noted that while the loss closed Moriyasu’s spell on a defeat, it was unlikely to diminish the legacy he leaves after eight years in charge.