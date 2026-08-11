Jared Goff leans on urgency, leadership as Lions aim to return to postseason

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — After an intense two-hour practice that included defenders chasing him around the field, quarterback Jared Goff spent time chasing his toddler daughter on the same grass Monday. Entering his 11th NFL season, the five-time Pro Bowler and 31-year-old said sharing training camp moments with his daughter Romy Isabelle and his wife, Christen, has added perspective as he looks to help the Detroit Lions return to the postseason and pursue a Super Bowl.

Coach Dan Campbell praised Goff’s development beyond mechanics, pointing to a growing “urgency” and leadership that has become more pronounced each year. “It’s the mentality, the urgency, the leadership, the, ‘Hey man, let’s go,'” Campbell said, adding that Goff wants to be the best and run the best offense in the league.

Most Lions starters are expected to sit the preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, Campbell said, but could see action against Washington on Aug. 22 as Detroit prepares for the Sept. 13 season opener at New Orleans.

Goff credited his intensified seriousness to age, maturity and accumulated NFL experience. He said the focus comes partly from wanting to erase the feeling of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022 after back-to-back 12-win seasons. “I think it’s just human nature. You start realizing where things can slip and you don’t want to allow that to happen,” Goff said.

Backup rookie Luke Altmyer said Goff’s attention to detail has set a professional tone in camp. “Doing things at a high level, consistently day after day. Doing the mundane things, the ordinary things at a very high level,” Altmyer said. “He makes the ordinary look extraordinary. And I try to master that as well.”

Goff spent the first five seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams after being selected first overall in the 2016 NFL draft and is entering his sixth season in Detroit. He has joined Peyton Manning and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to win 13 games in a season for multiple franchises and is one of six quarterbacks to record 100 touchdown passes with multiple teams. Asked about his playing future, Goff said, “No, I’m right in the middle of it. No, I haven’t,” and emphasized his focus is on helping the Lions now.