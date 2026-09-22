Jaxon Smith-Njigba stars as Bobby Okereke fuels Panthers’ rout

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivered a career night in Week 2, finishing with nine receptions for 155 yards and multiple touchdowns in a 31-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, according to the Africa wrap. Smith-Njigba opened the scoring with a career-long 82-yard touchdown on Seattle’s first offensive drive — a mark 19 yards longer than his previous best — and added scores in the third and fourth quarters.

Three of the Seahawks’ four touchdowns came on connections between Smith-Njigba and quarterback Drew Lock, with AJ Barner adding a late score that sealed the win. The performance was highlighted as African Player of the Week in the report.

On the defensive side, Carolina Panthers linebacker Bobby Okereke was singled out as the African Moment of the Week after an impactful showing in the Panthers’ 34-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Okereke intercepted a Cooper Rush pass in the first quarter after the throw had been deflected, and although a replay overturned what would have been a second first-half interception, he finished with nine tackles — six solo — and a quarterback hit.

The 30-year-old, who joined Carolina after a stint with the New York Giants, registered a forced fumble in a Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears and recorded his first win with the Panthers in Week 2. The report noted his early-season play has helped address questions about his consistency from his time in New York.

Honorable mentions in the wrap included Kingsley Enagbare, who recorded a sack and forced fumble for the New York Jets in a 20-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers; Emeka Egbuka, who scored for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but saw a late potential game-winning connection with Baker Mayfield fall short; and Chuba Hubbard, who added a touchdown in the Panthers’ win. The report also noted Nigeria-born Samson Ebukam picked up half a sack for the Falcons, while Nate Landman, who was featured on ESPN for the Los Angeles Rams, posted seven tackles and one tackle for loss in a 28-6 win over the New York Giants. The wrap highlighted a commitment from Nigerian defensive lineman Augustine Irek to Vanderbilt after his rise at the NFL Academy.