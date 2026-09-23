Jaxson Dart out for season; Giants turn to Jameis Winston

Jaxson Dart’s season with the New York Giants is over after the quarterback injured his left MCL and meniscus on the opening drive of Week 2, NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo said. Dart is expected to undergo season-ending knee surgery, the network reported. The injury came five plays into the game after he was hit low by Rams edge rushers Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart.

The setback followed a season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys and the arrival of coach John Harbaugh, which had raised optimism about the team’s direction. ESPN analysts Jordan Raanan, Jeremy Fowler, Seth Walder and Michael Florio discussed the roster and roster implications for the Giants after Monday night’s loss.

ESPN’s Raanan noted Dart had shown promise and that his rookie absence was limited to two games for a concussion, suggesting the knee injury does not necessarily arise from a reckless playing style. Raanan wrote that the play in which Dart was hurt came on a normal third-down dropback and that he was contacted about 3.1 seconds after the snap.

New York will turn to veteran Jameis Winston as the starter. Winston owns a 36-53 career record as a starter, and coach John Harbaugh said, “Jameis is one of our guys who obviously is here for a reason. He’s a very good football player.” ESPN’s Raanan added that Winston struggled in the 28-6 loss to the Rams and that Winston rushed for 1 yard in more than three quarters against Los Angeles.

ESPN coverage questioned how far the Giants can go without Dart, with one NFL assistant coach saying the roster “still have[s] a lot of holes.” Raanan wrote that Dart’s progress could have made New York a playoff contender, and that the team now faces a different outlook with Winston leading the offense. The organization, Raanan reported, remains confident in Dart’s long-term potential and in Winston as a capable starter.