Jay-Z will headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show at SoFi Stadium, a turnabout from lyrics in which he once rapped, “I said no to the Super Bowl: You need me, I don’t need you,” according to the source text. The announcement places one of hip-hop’s most enduring catalogs on football’s biggest stage.

Roc Nation, the entertainment company Jay-Z founded in 2008, has worked with the NFL since August 2019 as the league’s “live music entertainment strategist,” the source text reports. That partnership involved shaping halftime productions beginning with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at Super Bowl LIV in 2020; subsequent headliners have included Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny. The source frames Jay-Z’s move from executive oversight to headline performer as a promotion from the boardroom to the halftime stage.

The source text documents several recent live appearances that preceded the Super Bowl booking. Jay-Z made three surprise appearances on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour in 2025, performing in Paris, Atlanta and Las Vegas. His June 22 appearance at the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium marked the couple’s first live performance together in seven years and included the 2003 hit “Crazy in Love.” He also appeared at the July 26 tour finale at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

In Philadelphia, an announced Roots Picnic performance included an invite-only preshow at The Foundry the night before, the source text says. Jay-Z’s May 30 Roots Picnic set was his first solo headlining show since at least 2019 and featured returns by longtime Philly collaborators including Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Peedi Crakk, Memphis Bleek and the Young Gunz. The source notes Jay-Z launched the Made in America festival in Philadelphia in 2012.

Anniversaries and visual changes also figured into the timeline. To mark 30 years of Reasonable Doubt and 25 years of The Blueprint, Jay-Z and Roc Nation announced a three-night celebration at Yankee Stadium on March 18; by July 10 he performed the first of three sold-out shows sporting a low-cut Caesar. The source text cites a 2006 GQ remark in which he said he usually did not cut his hair when recording, and a 2023 CBS Mornings comment about “working through whether to cut it or not.”