Jayden Daniels dislocates elbow, Commanders face uncertain stretch

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow on the final play of the first half Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys, leaving the team with immediate questions about his availability and the roster’s ability to compensate, coach Dan Quinn said. Quinn added Daniels will see specialists Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the best course of action.

The injury is the same one Daniels sustained in Week 9 last season. He returned in Week 14 but reinjured the elbow in that game and the Commanders subsequently shut him down for the final four contests of the 2025 season. Daniels missed 10 games last season with three different injuries.

Daniels had been playing well before the injury, producing the kind of dynamic work that earned him 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and made him an early top prospect from his draft class. On the final drive of the first half he ran for 24 yards and threw for 27, including a third-and-6 connection to Stefon Diggs for 10 yards. Through two games this year he had rushed for 69 yards and passed for 96 yards with a touchdown prior to the injury.

The Commanders are 0-2 and host the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in their home opener Sunday. Backup Marcus Mariota will start in Daniels’ place on Sunday. Over the next six weeks Washington’s slate includes the Giants twice, the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive issues have compounded the problem: the unit has allowed seven touchdowns in two games and has not produced turnovers. Quinn said the team knows what it looks like when the defense executes and called the current performance “not good enough.” New coordinator Daronte Jones’ scheme, players say, requires a lot of preparation and has shown early communication wrinkles.

Commanders reporter John Keim and senior fantasy writer Eric Karabell weighed in on Daniels’ latest injury, noting that while it is only two games into the season, last year’s injury disruptions and Washington’s 0-2 start in the division mean an extended absence would present a steep task for the club.