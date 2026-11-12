Jayden Daniels leans on Kobe, Brady, LeBron and others while chasing greatness

ASHBURN, Va. — Shortly after midnight following Washington’s Week 8 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Jayden Daniels left his news conference and headed to the Commanders’ practice facility for roughly two and a half hours, lifting weights with strength and conditioning coach Chad Englehart and later watching game film before heading home about 3:30 a.m., according to the report.

Daniels, who grew up a devoted Kobe Bryant fan, said he has adopted elements of the “Mamba Mentality,” including early workouts and obsessive attention to detail. “It’s just the work ethic and the obsession to want to be better and obviously wanting to win,” Daniels said. “As I got to learn more about the Mamba Mentality … Kobe is a huge inspiration for me. You do whatever it takes to win.”

Since entering the NFL as the No. 2 pick in 2024, Daniels has sought counsel from a wide circle of accomplished athletes and executives. He has leaned on former teammates such as Bobby Wagner, spoken with Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as well as reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, and developed relationships with LeBron James, Steph Curry and Draymond Green. He has also consulted Lakers executive Rob Pelinka and Commanders advisor Bob Myers.

Daniels said the intent is not to join celebrity circles but to learn how successful people handled setbacks and pressure. His father, Jay, said he had Daniels watch interviews of Manning and Brees while the quarterback was growing up to emphasize the work habits those players displayed, including early arrivals at the facility. “For him it’s a genuine relationship,” Jay said of Daniels’ contacts with the former quarterbacks. “I always told him these are people who have been where you’ve been [or want to reach] so be a sponge around them.”

Daniels has faced injuries, costly in-game decisions and a dispute over an LSU jersey number, and said the overall lesson has been to “bury yourself in the work.” He described the process as building “callouses, that mental stuff over time” with the hope of being better than he was at the season’s start.