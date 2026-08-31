Jaylen Brown presented key to Boston at ‘741 Frequency Fest’ farewell

Jaylen Brown received a key to the city of Boston Sunday during a farewell event organized by his brand, 741 Performance, and other local partners, according to event organizers. The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Brown in a July 1 trade, ending his 10-year tenure with the Celtics. During that span Brown helped Boston win the 2024 NBA Finals and was named Finals MVP.

The gathering, billed as the “741 Frequency Fest” and announced by Brown’s brand on Aug. 7, was held at Boston Common from 2 to 7 p.m. ET. The free event required no tickets and drew large crowds who signed a thank-you board with messages such as “you will truly be missed” and “Boston will always love you.”

Performances included Lil Jon, Lil Baby and A$AP Ferg; Brown and A$AP Ferg performed a song they released together last month, “Just Do It.” The Larry O’Brien Trophy was carried through the crowd, and Brown posed with fans, walked the grounds and signed autographs on both Celtics and 76ers jerseys and hats.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joined the event and praised Brown’s off-court work, saying she had seen him “in Boston schools, classrooms and parks” and that “He has changed lives throughout Boston.” City council members presented Brown with a commemorative street sign reading “Jaylen Brown Way,” and Rep. Christopher Worrell delivered a key to the city on behalf of the state, citing Brown’s “incredible work in the Black and brown community.”

Brown broadcast nearly two-and-a-half hours live on Twitch during the festivities, wore his Celtics championship ring and addressed the crowd on stage, saying, “I f—ing love y’all, man.” He later posted on X, writing, “God is crazy.” On his Twitch stream he estimated the attendance at about 10,000 and reflected on his decade in Boston, thanking supporters. Brown is scheduled to return to Boston as an opponent on Jan. 21 when the 76ers visit the Celtics.