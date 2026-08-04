Jaylen Brown says he’s ready for love after attending Donovan Mitchell wedding

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaylen Brown said he is looking for a new romantic partner after attending the wedding of Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones. “If y’all got somebody for me let me know,” Brown said on his Twitch stream Monday. “Coco and Donovan … they touched me, it was great to see it … some beautiful people coming together.”

Jones and Mitchell were married Saturday in Greenwich, Connecticut, a little more than a year after announcing their engagement in July 2025. The ceremony included a guest list of close friends and family, with Brown among the attendees along with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo and entertainers Ciara and Russell Wilson.

The couple met in 2023 at an entertainment-industry networking event, according to Complex. They kept their relationship largely private before Jones confirmed they were dating during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

Brown also shared a moment from the ceremony on his Instagram story, posting a video of the newlyweds dancing to Musiq Soulchild’s “Love.” His comments on Twitch and the Instagram post reflected his reaction to the celebration.

In July, Brown, 29, was the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Paul George and four future draft picks. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season.