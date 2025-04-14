Jazz vs Timberwolves Recap

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a loud playoff statement with a dominant 119-102 win over the Utah Jazz at Target Center. With both teams locked in the Western Conference race, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns rose to the occasion, combining for 56 points.

The Wolves led wire-to-wire, opening with a 12-2 run and never trailing. Utah struggled to find rhythm offensively, and Walker Kessler was in foul trouble early, limiting their rim protection.

Key Performers

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Anthony Edwards: 31 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Karl-Anthony Towns: 25 points, 9 rebounds

Mike Conley: 14 points, 8 assists

Utah Jazz:

Lauri Markkanen: 22 points, 6 rebounds

Jordan Clarkson: 19 points

Keyonte George: 12 points, 4 assists

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal %: Timberwolves 51.7% | Jazz 44.1%

Three-Point %: Timberwolves 13/30 (43.3%) | Jazz 9/29 (31.0%)

Rebounds: Timberwolves 46 | Jazz 39

Turnovers: Timberwolves 9 | Jazz 13

Takeaways

Anthony Edwards continues to shine as a franchise centerpiece , attacking efficiently from all levels.

Minnesota’s frontcourt overwhelmed Utah , especially in second-chance points.

Jazz remain inconsistent on defense, a concern as the play-in approaches.

Playoff Impact

Minnesota strengthens its hold on a top-six seed in the West, while Utah risks slipping into the lower end of the Play-In bracket with only a few games left.