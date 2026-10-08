JDT dominant in opening round as Buriram and Lion City Sailors stumble

Johor Darul Ta’zim opened the ASEAN Club Championship with a 6-0 victory over Cambodia’s PKR Svay Rieng, laying down an emphatic marker as the tournament — also known as the Shopee Cup — resumed this week after a return in 2024 following a 20-year hiatus, according to the report.

The contest was effectively decided shortly after the hour mark when Arif Aiman, Marcos Guilherme and Kevin Medina gave JDT a commanding lead. Iran international Shahab Zahedi added a fourth, and 20-year-old Daniesh Amirruddin finished with two close-range strikes in the final 12 minutes, repeating a two-goal contribution he first produced on his debut last month in a 10-0 win over UM-Damansara United, the report said.

The result reinforced the standing of a club that has dominated domestically: JDT have won 12 consecutive Malaysia Super League titles since 2014 and set a world record at the start of the season with a 109th consecutive league game without defeat, according to the report. Regional rivals described in the same account include Buriram United, the Thai League 1 record 12-time champions with five straight crowns, and Lion City Sailors, who have three Singapore Premier League titles, completed domestic doubles in the past two seasons and reached the AFC Champions League Two final in 2024-25.

Other heavyweight entrants failed to produce the same start. Lion City Sailors lost at Jalan Besar Stadium to Vietnam’s Công An Hà Nội, with Brayan Perea’s barnstorming run shortly before halftime creating the chance finished by Léo Artur for the decisive goal, the report noted. Buriram were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Borneo, managing 60% possession but only three shots on target.

While the opening round provided clear winners and underperformers, the report cautioned that nothing is decided after a single set of matches, citing Buriram’s history of slow starts before ultimately lifting titles in previous editions.