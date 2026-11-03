SEATTLE — Jeffery Simmons made an immediate impact for the Chicago Bears in his debut, helping Chicago defeat the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks 34-17, the Bears’ third straight victory and fifth in six games, according to Courtney Cronin.

The move that brought Simmons to Chicago cost the Bears two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder, a trade the report said signaled the team is all-in on contending for a Super Bowl, according to Courtney Cronin.

Simmons’ presence amplified Chicago’s pass rush and run defense. Seattle averaged 3.0 yards per play with Simmons on the field and 13.3 yards per play with him off, and in 48 snaps with Simmons in the game the Seahawks produced 146 yards, three sacks and an interception; in eight plays without him they had 106 yards and averaged 13.3 yards per play, according to Courtney Cronin. The Seahawks’ quarterback, Sam Darnold, completed less than half his passes with Simmons on the field and was 5-for-5 with a touchdown on snaps when Simmons was off.

On offense, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams opened with a 17-play, 80-yard touchdown drive — Chicago’s longest opening drive since 2007 — and used play-action to go 10-for-15 for 109 yards and a score. Williams finished 70.6% passing for 247 yards, surpassing Seattle’s season average allowed through the two-minute warning, according to Courtney Cronin.

Running back D’Andre Swift carried 24 times for 57 yards but scored three touchdowns to reach 10 rushing TDs, the most in the NFL and the first Bears player with 10 rushing scores in a season since 1997, according to Courtney Cronin. The game also featured another late-first-half gamble by Chicago: a blitz that left cornerback Tyrique Stevenson isolated and allowed a 43-yard touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a recurring concern after a similar situation the previous week, according to Courtney Cronin.

The Seahawks had added All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and got running backs Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price back from injury, but their offense struggled, their worst loss since December 2024, with Darnold under constant duress amid a reshuffled offensive line, according to Courtney Cronin.