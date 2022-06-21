in NCAA Player

Jenna Magness Earns CoSIDA Academic All-American

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) nominated Jenna Magness to the 2022 Academic All-America Division I Track & Field/Cross Country Third Team on Wednesday. Magness is a standout for Michigan State.

Student-athletes must be starters or significant reserves for their current institution, have achieved sophomore athletic and academic standings, have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.30, and be nominated by their sports information director in order to be considered for All-America status.

Magness, who received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering this spring, just completed her fifth and last season as a member of the MSU women’s track and field and cross-country teams. Magness was recognized a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar last season after earning Academic All-Big Ten honors in track & field thrice and cross country four times. She is the fifth woman to earn this title. Previous All-Americans were Annie Fuller (2020 Second Team), Rachele Schulist (2015 Third Team), Lindsay Clark (2015 Third Team) and Becca Buchholtz (2012 Second Team).

 

Written by Eren Kilic

