Student-athletes must be starters or significant reserves for their current institution, have achieved sophomore athletic and academic standings, have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.30, and be nominated by their sports information director in order to be considered for All-America status.

Magness, who received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering this spring, just completed her fifth and last season as a member of the MSU women’s track and field and cross-country teams. Magness was recognized a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar last season after earning Academic All-Big Ten honors in track & field thrice and cross country four times. She is the fifth woman to earn this title. Previous All-Americans were Annie Fuller (2020 Second Team), Rachele Schulist (2015 Third Team), Lindsay Clark (2015 Third Team) and Becca Buchholtz (2012 Second Team).