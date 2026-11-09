Jennifer Echegini says PSG women working on ‘mental shift’ after taking on leadership

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jennifer Echegini says the women’s team is building greater self-belief as it seeks to mirror the men’s European success, with the 25-year-old taking on a larger leadership role in the dressing room. Echegini — known to teammates as “Joe” — spoke about a cultural change and increased accountability at a virtual press conference, according to ESPN.

PSG are unbeaten in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, collecting five points from three matches against Real Madrid, OH Leuven and Manchester City, and sit second in Division 1 Féminine, five points behind leaders Lyon, the club’s current standing shows. Echegini pointed to late moments in games, including the stoppage-time equaliser against Manchester City, as evidence of a tougher mentality that keeps the team present for the full 90 minutes, according to ESPN.

OL Lyonnes have long dominated French women’s football and have been a constant European presence, while PSG have been their closest domestic rivals over the last decade and a half but have struggled to sustain consistency and a cohesive team culture. PSG’s only Division 1 Féminine title came in 2020-21.

The club’s trajectory was affected in the aftermath of the Nov. 4, 2021, assault on Kheira Hamraoui. Aminata Diallo was arrested, released and then re-arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy; Diallo has denied wrongdoing and has not yet stood trial. The episode was described as casting a long shadow over the dressing room on the BBC’s Sport’s Strangest Crimes podcast. Echegini joined PSG in 2024, after Hamraoui and Diallo had departed.

Echegini said she has “evolved into more of a leadership role,” taking “ownership and accountability” for the squad and highlighting a wave of young talent on the roster. She named forwards Lea Morissaint and Marie-Estella Lafontaine, Tara Elimbi Gilbert — who scored the equaliser against Manchester City — centre-back Thiniba Samoura and midfielders Florianne Jourde and Merveille Kanjinga among players to watch, according to ESPN.

Despite the positive signs, PSG’s 4-0 league loss to reigning champions Lyon on Oct. 17 served as a reminder of the gap that remains to be closed.