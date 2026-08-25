Jesse Minter’s calm, competitive approach reshapes Ravens’ ‘Be The Best’ culture

First-year coach Jesse Minter has used a string of surprise competitions to drill a readiness message into the Baltimore Ravens during spring and training camp. After one workout he rolled two 16-pound medicine balls onto the practice field and staged an impromptu offense-versus-defense contest in which rookie guard Olaivavega Ioane hurled the ball farther than outside linebacker Zion Young; defenders were sent to do pushups while wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane celebrated with a cartwheel into a backflip.

Minter labels the unscheduled drills “At our best, when our best is needed” periods. The contests, kept secret until the end of practice, have ranged from a rookie relay carrying weights in both hands to one-handed catch competitions and blocking-sled races. “You never know what play is going to be the biggest play of the game,” Minter told his players.

“Be The Best,” Minter’s mantra, is displayed in massive silver letters beside the doors to the Ravens’ practice field. The phrase, a variation on a saying by coach John Wooden, has been presented as the foundation for a new era in Baltimore after the team fired John Harbaugh following 18 seasons. The organization has cited repeated playoff shortcomings — including critical mistakes and turnovers in the Lamar Jackson era — as reason for change.

Players describe Minter’s approach as calm and collected, a contrast to the previous coaching style. His father, Rick Minter, and close friend and safeties coach P.J. Volker, cannot remember a time Minter lost his temper, and no one on the staff has heard him raise his voice during spring workouts and camp. When corrections are needed he gathers the team and addresses the issue directly.

Minter has also altered practice structure, moving sessions to the morning to avoid heat and player fatigue and routinely cutting practices short when goals are met, once ending practice 30 minutes early after the team reached a target of 100 snaps. Ravens players say the encouraging tone — including physical gestures of support when mistakes occur — has reduced anxiety and fostered better connection. “He’s very [focused on] connecting the team right now,” wide receiver Rashod Bateman said. The organization believes Minter’s competitive drive, player rapport and composure can help the Ravens reach the next level.