Jets and Canadiens unveil sweaters for Oct. 25 Heritage Classic in Manitoba

After a three-year pause, the NHL Heritage Classic returns Oct. 25 at Princess Auto Stadium in Manitoba, where the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets will meet outdoors with specially designed sweaters.

The Jets will wear white throwback jerseys that recall the franchise’s original 1980s and 1990s look and echo the team’s white legacy-crest design used at the 2016 Heritage Classic. According to Fanatics, the NHL’s authentic on-ice outfitter that worked with the league and both clubs on the designs, the crest is rendered in felt with chain-stitched detailing, and the back numbers use the same two-layer felt treatment.

The Canadiens’ sweaters draw on multiple elements from the club’s history while remaining true to the franchise’s traditional “bleu, blanc et rouge” palette. The team’s logo has been slightly redrawn and features running-stitch detailing. As a new nod to the franchise, the words “Les Habitants” appear in the back collar for the first time, and a fleur-de-lis is included on the loop label to honor Quebec.

The Heritage Classic is the NHL’s Canadian-only outdoor game series, first staged in 2003 with a matchup between the Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers. This appearance will be the Canadiens’ fifth outdoor game overall — three Heritage Classics, one Winter Classic and the NHL 100 game — and the Jets’ third outdoor game, all as part of the Heritage Classic.

The Oct. 25 event will showcase the league’s continued use of retro and regional design elements for outdoor games while highlighting both clubs’ histories and connections to their home markets.