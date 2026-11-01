Jets appear more likely to stand pat than stage a deadline sell-off

General manager Darren Mougey has completed 14 player trades in 14 months, but with the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching the New York Jets (2-5) are leaning toward standing pat rather than staging a sell-off like last season’s deals involving Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson drew the most attention this week after frustration spilled into the media. Adam Schefter of ESPN said there is ‘no way’ the Jets would deal their star, according to ESPN. Wilson told reporters he will not ask for a trade despite a recent drop in targets; the situation could become an offseason storyline if on-field results do not improve.

Braelon Allen’s emergence at running back has prompted speculation about Breece Hall, but a trade appears unlikely given Hall’s three-year, $43.5 million extension and recent injury history. Hall missed four games with a quadriceps issue and missed part of training camp with a strained groin. The Jets believe they have one of the NFL’s best 1-2 punches at the position, the report said.

More realistic trade candidates include Will McDonald IV, who has been a part-time player with two sacks and four quarterback hits this season despite showing pass-rushing ability (10.5 sacks in 2024). McDonald, who is due a guaranteed $13.8 million in 2027, could potentially fetch a fourth- or fifth-round pick; former Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich, now the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive coordinator, could use an edge rusher.

Other possible moves center on depth pieces. Nahshon Wright told ESPN he is frustrated and open to a trade, according to ESPN; he has yet to play a defensive snap and is on a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Jarvis Brownlee Jr. was a healthy scratch after missing mandatory meetings and said he was fined, according to ESPN; he could return with rookie D’Angelo Ponds waiting. Andre Cisco lost his starting job to Dane Belton and is now in a spot role; Jamien Sherwood carries more than $4 million left this season plus a non-guaranteed $15 million in 2027 after signing a three-year, $45 million deal last year. Harrison Phillips is in the final year of his contract at age 30, and the team’s thin interior line due to injuries likely makes him someone the Jets will hold. The club also has five tight ends and could move one, the report added.