Jets face running back decision as Braelon Allen shines with Breece Hall set to return

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Braelon Allen has turned heads since replacing the injured Breece Hall in Week 4, gaining 504 rushing yards in that span compared with Hall’s best five-game total of 409, according to ESPN. Hall is expected to be available this week, creating a decision for the New York Jets as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

Coach Aaron Glenn reiterated that Hall remains part of the team and is the club’s starter, telling reporters that the organization intends to keep its good players, according to ESPN. The Jets signed Hall to a three-year, $43.5 million extension earlier this year, a deal that included $29 million in guarantees, the report said.

Last year’s trade chatter was tempered by Allen’s recovery from major knee surgery and the team’s limited depth behind Hall. This year, the report said, general manager Darren Mougey could consider offers for Hall if teams show interest, particularly if other rushers such as Jonathan Taylor are moved in deadline deals.

Allen’s play has been a bright spot for a 2-6 Jets club. He rushed for a career-high 147 yards in Sunday’s 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and became the first Jets running back since Chris Ivory in 2015 to register back-to-back 100-yard games, according to ESPN. Allen ranks 10th in rushing yards (565), is tied for fifth in yards after contact (2.64 per carry) and seventh in yards per carry (5.0). Over the past five games, only Tampa Bay’s Bucky Irving has more rushing yards (548), the report said.

At 6-foot-1 and 242 pounds, Allen has been described as a power back with deceptive perimeter speed; Baltimore’s Derrick Henry has called him a “man-child,” according to ESPN. Allen said he is capable of doing a little bit of everything and cited his time at Wisconsin, where he operated in multiple run schemes, as evidence of his versatility, the report added. The Jets run mostly zone schemes and have noted Allen’s acceleration fits that approach.

Glenn emphasized that Hall remains the starter but indicated Allen will continue to receive carries. Hall had accounted for roughly 73% of the team’s carries in the first three games of the season, the report said, leaving open how the snap and carry distribution will shift when Hall returns.