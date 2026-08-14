Jets give rookie Cade Klubnik chance to grow into No. 2 QB role

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik will make his first appearance for the New York Jets in Friday night’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium, the team announced. Klubnik, a fourth-round pick out of Clemson, is competing with journeyman Bailey Zappe for the backup role behind starter Geno Smith.

The Jets’ quarterback room has turned over frequently in recent seasons; Smith will be the club’s eighth different opening-day starter in the last 13 years. Smith has earned praise for his veteran leadership, and coach Aaron Glenn predicted a strong season for the 35-year-old, according to team reporting.

Klubnik has drawn attention for his competitiveness and mobility in practices. Teammate Garrett Wilson noted Klubnik’s competitive streak off the field and said he has confidence in the rookie’s arm after watching him in joint practices with Tampa Bay, when Klubnik delivered several deep balls. Klubnik told reporters he enjoys competing and believes his college experience prepared him for pressure situations.

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who played a role in the team’s decision to draft Klubnik, praised the rookie’s aptitude and playmaking ability but noted typical rookie bumps, including interceptions in practice and red-zone struggles. “You’re a rookie quarterback, you’re going to take your lumps,” Reich said, and added that the entire quarterback room is doing a good job in the competition for the No. 2 spot.

The Jets are providing Klubnik ample opportunity to win the backup job, but the front office is also monitoring the quarterback market. General manager Darren Mougey and the personnel department have been watching clubs with excess quarterbacks, including Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. If Klubnik is deemed not ready, the team could turn to Zappe — a 2020 fourth-round pick who owns a 4-5 NFL starting record — with Brady Cook listed further down the depth chart.

Preseason repetitions figure to be important for Klubnik as he seeks to translate 40 starts at Clemson into NFL readiness, according to the team’s reporting.