New York’s stretch of games this week and next carries outsized implications for the team’s position in the 2027 draft. The Jets (2-8) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (1-8) on Sunday and then face the Miami Dolphins (1-8) the following week, two teams in contention for the top overall pick.

According to ESPN Analytics, a Jets victory at SoFi Stadium would reduce New York’s chances of landing the No. 1 pick from 6% to 1%. Conversely, a loss that would extend the team’s skid to six straight would increase those odds to 8%.

The draft class itself lessens the singular value of the top pick. The consensus top prospect is wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and Drew Mestemaker has emerged as the leading quarterback in most mock drafts, though the report notes he is not viewed as a surefire prospect. Since 2000, only four No. 1 picks — Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Cam Newton and Eli Manning — have led their draft team to a Super Bowl, and Manning is the only one of those players to win it, with the caveat that he was acquired in a draft-day trade.

The Jets enter the remainder of the season armed with three first-round selections and the flexibility that brings. New York currently holds the fourth overall pick, the sixth overall pick acquired from Indianapolis and the 13th overall pick from Dallas, giving the team the ability to trade up inside the top 10 if it chooses.

On the roster side, head coach Aaron Glenn has emphasized that winning remains the team’s priority and has rejected the notion of purposefully losing to improve draft position. Player development has offered some positives, but tight end Kenyon Sadiq has been a puzzling case: he had seven catches for 105 yards in a Week 3 breakout game but has totaled just 10 receptions for 95 yards since. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich said he had a plan for Sadiq on draft night, but the usage has not materialized beyond that Week 3 performance.