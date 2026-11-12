Jets stood pat at deadline, kept roster intact despite trade interest

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — One year after making blockbuster deadline deals, the New York Jets made only a minor move Tuesday, sending backup safety Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions for a 2029 sixth-round pick. General manager Darren Mougey was otherwise quiet, with the team saying it preferred to trade only players on expiring contracts and to keep its 2027 roster intact.

By standing (almost) pat, the Jets sent three clear messages: they like the current foundation, they already hold substantial draft capital — including three first-round picks in 2027 — and they want to give embattled coach Aaron Glenn a chance to develop the roster. With Glenn on the hot seat, the team also indicated it would wait until the offseason to consider moves that might interest a new coaching staff.

Glenn addressed the deadline approach Wednesday, saying, “[Our] philosophy hasn’t changed from last year.” He added the team will always listen to inquiries but “we won’t force any issues, and we’ll make sure we do what’s best for the organization.” Glenn called the roster “right on the cusp of trying to break through” and noted the Jets have dropped five one-score games this season. They are 1-5 in one-score games and 4-10 in two seasons under Glenn. Based on opponents’ records, the Jets’ strength of schedule ranks 23rd, according to ESPN Analytics.

Quarterback Geno Smith met the criterion of an expiring contract but was never seriously considered for trade, despite pre-deadline buzz linking him to Minnesota. The Jets do not have an experienced backup; rookie Cade Klubnik, the No. 2, has yet to take a snap. Smith, ranked 19th in QBR, provides a functional level of play that the team believes will help develop young players such as wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and tight ends Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq.

Some trade interest cropped up around other stars. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers reportedly eyed wide receiver Garrett Wilson, but he remained in New York — under contract through 2030 and viewed as a foundational piece. Running back Breece Hall also stayed after signing a three-year, $43.5 million extension in May that runs through 2028; rookie Braelon Allen remains on his rookie deal, allowing the Hall-Allen tandem to stay together for at least one more season.

The decision to retain edge rusher Will McDonald IV drew attention after he requested a trade. The Jets reportedly received a “significant” offer recently from the Jacksonville Jaguars but elected to keep McDonald. Overall, the team’s deadline posture reflected a preference for continuity and player development over a midseason sell-off.