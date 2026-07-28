Jets training camp updates: Cimini reports on stability, Ossai placed on PUP

The New York Jets opened training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Facility in Florham Park, N.J., with team reporters on the ground each day, according to Jets reporter Rich Cimini. Cimini said his coverage will include standouts, position battles, depth-chart movement, cut decisions and work in the quarterback room.

Cimini noted the contrast to three years ago, when the Jets were the NFL’s hot story with Aaron Rodgers and HBO’s Hard Knocks chronicling the summer. Owner Woody Johnson’s memorable “WOODY” neck chain from that era was recalled; the camp has been quieter this year, according to Cimini.

Running back Breece Hall, beginning his fifth season, welcomed the quieter environment and praised organizational stability. “In the past, we’ve had a lot of craziness and turmoil and stuff — a lot of switch over and turnover,” Hall said, according to Cimini. “There’s a lot more organizational stability, which helps the players because I feel like the players are only going to be as good as the organization is.”

Cimini reported the Jets enter camp with Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey returning from last season, but with a new-look coaching staff after Glenn dismissed roughly half his assistants, including two coordinators. Hall said he believes the team has the right pieces in place, Cimini wrote.

Edge rusher Joseph Ossai was placed on the physically unable to perform list after failing his physical for an undisclosed reason, Cimini reported. Ossai was one of the Jets’ notable offseason additions, signing a three-year, $34.5 million contract after leaving the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Cimini.

Linebacker Demario Davis voiced strong support for Glenn. “There are 90 men in that locker room who will run through a wall for him,” Davis said, Cimini reported. The updates file will be refreshed frequently through the start of the preseason’s first full week, which begins Aug. 13, Cimini wrote.