Jets unravel on field and off as losing streak reaches four games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The New York Jets continued their slide Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, losing 35-12 to the Kansas City Chiefs and dropping to 2-7 with a four-game losing streak, according to ESPN.

The afternoon’s most notable moments involved helmets rather than touchdowns. Quarterback Geno Smith angrily threw his helmet toward the bench after a fourth-down sack in the fourth quarter, and right tackle Armand Membou later spiked his helmet on the field after allowing a sack to Chris Jones, drawing an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty, according to ESPN.

New York failed to register a touchdown despite 32 offensive plays in Chiefs territory — the most plays in plus territory without a touchdown for the Jets since Week 3 of the 2022 season. Running back Breece Hall, a 2022 addition, said, “I mean, that’s been [the case for] the last however many years we’ve been here.”

Coach Aaron Glenn, whose record with the Jets stands at 5-21, acknowledged the scale of the challenge and said, “I have a lot of thinking to do,” an effort he framed as problem solving, according to ESPN. The article noted Glenn will have the final eight games to make his case to owner Woody Johnson.

The team has struggled on both sides of the ball. The defense yielded 127 points over the last four games, while the offense has gone five straight quarters without a touchdown. The Jets have been outscored 45-10 in the last two second halves, according to ESPN. Special teams even adjusted kickoff personnel by using tight end/fullback Andrew Beck to improve coverage; Beck incurred a penalty for kicking one kickoff out of bounds.

Smith finished 18-for-32 for 165 yards and said he was “just frustrated with not getting it done” and was “looking at myself and figuring out how can I be better for the guys and better for the team.” Membou, who said, “I don’t like losing,” also declined to discuss his overall performance, saying only, “I’m irritated we lost.” Unless circumstances change, the Jets face the prospect of their 11th straight losing season and 16th consecutive year out of the playoffs, according to ESPN.