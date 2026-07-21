Jets unveil all-white ‘White Out’ helmet for Sept. 20 home game

The New York Jets unveiled a new “White Out” helmet that will be worn at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 20. The team described the design as a vision in white and said the helmet will be used in Week 2.

The helmet is entirely white, including the face mask, and carries a green version of the Jets’ updated logo that was released in 2024 on the side. A green “NY” mark sits at the center of the forehead and leads into a green stripe that runs across the top of the helmet.

That top stripe bisects green numbers on the rear of the helmet, positioned directly above the word “New York,” which also appears in green. The overall execution pairs the white shell with green accents for a monochrome-forward look.

The Jets adopted their “Sack Exchange” uniforms full time in 2024. The team said the new helmets share the same color scheme as the updated “Legacy White” uniforms and incorporate a modernized version of the logo the franchise used from 1978 to 1997.

The club will combine the updated helmet with its “Legacy White” uniform to create a streamlined white appearance in Week 2. The Jets also maintain “Legacy Green” and “Legacy Black” uniform options, allowing the organization to present three separate monochrome looks.