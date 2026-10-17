JJ Gabriel decision could be imminent; Arsenal, Liverpool track Kevin Schade

Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel could have his next destination confirmed soon, according to Diario Sport. The 16-year-old remains training alone in a town outside Barcelona as offers are compiled by his agent, Ali Barat, with Real Madrid and Barcelona identified as the leading contenders ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Diario Sport reports Real Madrid are prepared to meet the terms put forward by Gabriel and his agent, with a package outlined at €10 million that would include a three-year contract plus various bonuses. Barcelona’s position is described as less certain, and the report says any move from the LaLiga side would require a substantial offer.

Brentford winger Kevin Schade has attracted interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, TEAMtalk says, with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United also linked. Brentford would reportedly demand in excess of £60 million for the 24-year-old if he were to leave in January, but the club feel no urgency to sell and have opened talks over a new contract; Schade’s current deal runs until 2028.

Diario Sport adds that Bayern Munich remain interested in Barcelona attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, with that pursuit connected in the report to the possibility of departures at Bayern. The German club has not made a formal offer for the 28-year-old and no approach is expected in the short term, while Barcelona would require a significant proposal to consider a sale.

TEAMtalk reports Manchester United and Arsenal are among clubs monitoring Newcastle’s Bazoumana Touré after his summer move from Hoffenheim, and that Tottenham and Aston Villa have also shown interest. Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport says AC Milan want Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi after his hat trick against Inter; Inter and Roma are listed as competitors, with Roma’s €35 million bid turned down in the summer and a fee of over €50 million likely now.