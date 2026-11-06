Joe Burrow plans museum, gallery visits in Madrid before Bengals-Falcons

MADRID — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he plans to visit museums and art galleries while in Madrid ahead of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Real Madrid stadium. The Bengals (5-2) are in Spain preparing for the matchup with the Falcons (3-5).

Burrow drew a large media presence Friday but already had time earlier in the week to explore. He stopped by the Museo del Prado during Cincinnati’s first off day after the team arrived from Cincinnati on Wednesday morning.

The quarterback said he also encountered a group of United States students studying abroad who recognized him. “It’s often a little more than I expect when I’m in a different country,” Burrow said. “I usually expect to go pretty incognito and not have anybody recognize me. It’s usually a little more than that. But I love being out here because I can feel like a normal person for a little bit.”

Cincinnati spent the week balancing tourism with preparation. The team practiced at the training grounds used by the Spanish men’s and women’s national teams, roughly 20 miles northwest of downtown Madrid; former Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and ex-Atletico Madrid star Koke were among those who came to see the Bengals there.

Burrow also spoke about his interest in international soccer and said he played video games using the Real Madrid and Barcelona teams. He noted the Bengals will be out of town by the time Barcelona visits Atletico on Sunday evening. Off the field, Burrow listed other hobbies that include piano, building Legos, chess, art and music: “I play a little piano,” he said. “I build Legos. I play chess. I like art. I like music. I certainly like more things than just football.”