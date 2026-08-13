Joe Montana Super Bowl XXIV jersey sells for record $1.515M

Treasure Trove announced it acquired a game-worn Joe Montana Super Bowl XXIV jersey for $1,515,000, a new record in the NFL collectibles market. The previous record was held by the jersey Tom Brady wore in his final game, which sold for $1.39 million in November 2023, according to ESPN.

AJ Scaramucci, CEO of Treasure Trove, said the purchase reflects broader market dynamics for game-worn memorabilia. “When you zoom out and contextualize this jersey, but also a lot of game-worn jerseys by the GOATs… you think about the trading card markets,” he told ESPN, arguing there are “huge dislocations from an investment perspective” and that game-worn jerseys of this caliber are underpriced relative to trading cards.

The jersey is from Montana’s final Super Bowl appearance, a 55-10 win by the San Francisco 49ers over the Cincinnati Bengals in 1990. Montana was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after throwing for 297 yards and five touchdowns with a 75.9% completion percentage, the announcement said.

Montana’s Super Bowl jerseys carry a distinctive footnote in NFL lore: although he played in four Super Bowls, he wore just three jerseys across those games, using the same uniform in Super Bowl XXIII that he wore in Super Bowl XIX, the announcement added.

Scaramucci also cited Montana’s perfect Super Bowl record as a factor supporting the jersey’s value. “I think Joe Montana, just in terms of the markets of collectibles, is such an underpriced person,” he told ESPN, contrasting Montana’s unbeaten Super Bowl mark with other players who have more titles but also losses.

This is not the first time a Montana Super Bowl jersey has set a high-water mark. In 2023, the jersey from “The Drive” in Super Bowl XXIII — the same uniform worn in two Super Bowls — sold for $1.212 million, according to the announcement.