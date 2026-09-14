Joey Porter Jr. trade fits: 5 teams that could pursue the Steelers corner

The situation between Joey Porter Jr. and the Pittsburgh Steelers has reached a tipping point: Porter is open to a trade and the team is willing to move him, according to the report. The split reflects a long-running contract dispute after Pittsburgh took a hard line even as it paid other members of Porter’s 2023 draft class.

Porter remains a valuable young player at a premium position and is on a short list of cornerbacks who can cover elite receivers in space. The cornerback market already features six players earning at least $30 million, and some teams have been hesitant to surrender significant draft capital for players with large contract demands, the report adds.

Dallas has been hunting for cornerback help and has established trade rapport with Steelers GM Omar Khan, making a deal plausible. The Cowboys completed trades with Pittsburgh for George Pickens in May 2025 and Broderick Jones on Aug. 29, and did not discuss Porter during the Jones negotiation, per the report. Dallas’ remaining draft capital could be a constraint: the team holds seven 2027 picks, four of which are in the sixth and seventh rounds, and it owes either its own or Green Bay’s first-rounder to the Jets plus its third-round selection to Pittsburgh.

Detroit wanted corner help even before releasing Terrion Arnold in June and can evaluate D.J. Reed, Keith Abney II and Roger McCreary early in the season. The Lions have roughly $38 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap.com, but also have committed more than $1 billion in extensions that could create a future cap squeeze; Detroit favors man-coverage corners, which fits Porter’s profile.

New Orleans is currently working with Quincy Riley and Kool-Aid McKinstry but could add a young difference-maker; the Saints have about $8 million in cap space and six draft picks in April. The Jets remain thin at corner and, with coach Aaron Glenn valuing man coverage, could explore a move while holding 10 picks in 2027, including three first-rounders. San Francisco’s rotation looked stout recently, but the 49ers — with about $45 million in cap space and eight 2027 picks — would pair Porter opposite Deommodore Lenoir to form a strong 1-2 corner combo, the report says.