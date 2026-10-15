Jonathan Taylor shrugs off slower start as Colts offense struggles

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor downplayed concerns about a dearth of long, explosive runs when he met with local reporters Thursday, noting that he still produced a 20-yard carry in last Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. “Explosive runs? You talking about the 40-, 50-yard touchdowns? Everybody loves those,” Taylor said, adding that it is a long season.

Taylor’s early 2026 numbers represent a drop from his career rates. He is averaging 3.9 yards per rush this season compared with a 4.8 career mark and has a 33.3% third-down conversion rate versus a 47.3% career figure. He also has not recorded a 100-yard rushing game in 11 months, despite a 2025 campaign that produced 1,585 yards and a career-high 18 rushing touchdowns.

The Colts (2-3) have struggled to recreate the offensive balance that fueled their fast start in 2025. Quarterback Daniel Jones is working his way back from injury, deep-threat receiver Alec Pierce remains sidelined by a recurrence of a heel issue, and the offense ranks 22nd in expected points added, 29th in yards per play (4.6) and 25th in third-down conversions (35.3%). Those limitations have allowed opponents to focus on stopping Taylor; Pittsburgh deployed a five-man defensive front at times in the win over Indianapolis.

Tennessee, which visits Indianapolis on Sunday, ranks fourth against the run, allowing 3.5 yards per rush, and figures to game-plan around limiting Taylor’s opportunities. Running backs coach DeAndre Smith said Thursday, “When you’re elite like that, those guys actually get more [yardage] than what’s actually blocked. So, it’s always been the standard here that he’ll make spectacular plays.” Smith added that the current defensive tactics have reduced those chances: “When you don’t have to blitz and you can just play four guys up front… then that keeps seven people back.”

Despite the slower start, Taylor remains productive on a per-game basis. He ranks 10th in rushing yards per game at 79.6, with 398 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Taylor is noted for his patience as a runner and said finding one or two extra yards on carries will be important as the season progresses: “It’s about maybe squeezing out one or two extra yards… Now maybe that’s 4.1 [yards per carry], maybe that’s 4.”