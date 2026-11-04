Jones says coach pay doesn’t correlate with wins as $17B Cowboys struggle

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 the Fan in Dallas that he sees no link between how much teams pay head coaches and on-field success. “There is no correlation,” Jones said, adding his conclusion comes from years of reviewing all 32 teams.

The comment arrived as the Cowboys sit 3-5 this season after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime in which Dallas blew a 14-point lead. The team’s head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, is 10-14-1 as an NFL head coach and was 7-9-1 in his first season. Schottenheimer reportedly earns between $5 million and $8 million annually, placing him among the league’s lowest-paid head coaches.

Forbes estimates the Cowboys are worth $17 billion, about 25% more than the NFL’s second-most-valuable franchise, the Los Angeles Rams, which Forbes valued at $13.5 billion. Forbes also reported that in 2025 Dallas produced $677 million in operating income on $1.28 billion in revenue.

After the 2024 season, the team promoted Schottenheimer from within; the Cowboys were the only team to interview him that year, according to the report. An agent told NFL Network’s Jane Slater that Jones was reluctant to pursue veteran candidates who command higher salaries, saying, “Jerry won’t pay $13M and up, and that’s the starting point.”

The source noted that recent Super Bowl-winning coaches such as Andy Reid, Sean McVay and Bill Belichick have been highly compensated by league standards. The Cowboys’ owner continues to serve as the team’s general manager while maintaining that coach pay is not a determinant of winning, a stance the report said warrants skepticism given Dallas’ resources and recent postseason drought dating to the 1995 season.