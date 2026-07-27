Jordan and Beckham Meet for Lunch in Ibiza

David Beckham and Michael Jordan were photographed together during a lunch in Ibiza, Spain, with both men accompanied by their wives, according to the report. Beckham was also joined by his son Romeo and Romeo’s girlfriend. The pair were seen embracing during the gathering.

The report did not detail the subjects discussed at the meeting. Organizers or the parties involved did not provide further comment on the conversation topics.

The meeting highlighted a shared post-playing pathway for both athletes: Jordan holds a minority stake in the Charlotte Hornets and is a co-owner of NASCAR’s 23XI Racing, while Beckham has ownership interests in Inter Miami and Salford City FC, the report noted.

Beckham has previously spoken about idolizing Jordan during his playing days. He recalled a restaurant encounter in which he was fixated on Jordan despite being seated near celebrities, saying, “Even though he was sat at a table with Madonna and a couple of others, I was looking straight at him.” Beckham added that his then-wife nudged him and told him to stop embarrassing her.

The lunch brought together two figures frequently described as sporting icons and underscored their continued visibility in global sports through ownership and business roles. No further details about the Ibiza meeting were included in the report.