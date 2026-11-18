Jordan beat Australia 2-0 at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha in a result that left the Socceroos facing questions about their recent form. Coach Tony Popovic told Paramount+ the team “got what we deserved,” calling the first half “poor, very poor” and saying Australia had played into Jordan’s hands.

Ezzaki Badou’s side struck from the outset, using pace and quick transitions led by Musa Al-Taamari and Mahmoud Al Mardi to force the Australian defence into retreat. Paul Okon-Engstler said those transitions were decisive, noting “they like to play on the counter…we played into that; that’s how we conceded two goals,” according to ESPN.

Jordan dominated the opening period statistically, winning double the number of duels in the first 45 minutes and finishing the match with 47 duels won to Australia’s 28. The visitors had 10 first-half shots to Australia’s two, with five on target to none, and limited the Socceroos to just two touches inside Jordan’s penalty area.

Australia’s higher defensive line — an attempt to replicate the pressing that worked in a 3-0 win over Qatar the previous week — left gaps when Alessandro Circati and Lucas Herrington pushed up. Patrick Beach denied Al-Taamari from the spot minutes before the Jordanian forward’s opener, and Beach said the performance was “not good enough,” adding the players held an “honest discussion” at halftime about poor decisions and passes that left them vulnerable.

Popovic described the night as a learning moment, saying the display showed “we’ve got a long way to go” and that the match offered “great lessons” for coaching staff and players. The fixture had been moved from Amman to Doha after Socceroos players, following DFAT advice, expressed reservations about travelling. As 2026 closes and 2027 approaches, the defeat may prompt the assessment Popovic outlined as the team seeks to address the issues laid bare in Doha.