Jordan Walker wins 2026 Home Run Derby, edges Kyle Schwarber in Philly

Jordan Walker captured the 2026 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby title, outlasting Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber 12-11 in the final at Citizens Bank Park. The St. Louis Cardinals right fielder took the trophy in his first Derby appearance and became the first Cardinal to win the event.

Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero produced the night’s longest drive, a 491-foot blast, but was eliminated in the semifinals. Walker advanced past Caminero 6-5 in the semifinal while Schwarber beat Willson Contreras 9-8 to set up the final matchup.

First-round totals set the stage: Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker each hit 13 home runs; Caminero had 12; Munetaka Murakami and Jac Caglianone were knocked out early after nine and eight homers, respectively. New York’s Ben Rice posted the lowest total with seven homers, and hometown star Bryce Harper was bounced after eight in the opening round.

The event drew 43,863 fans, and the crowd’s reaction was a prominent storyline. Jorge Castillo wrote that Philly “did the city proud,” noting persistent boos for non-Phillies, loud support for Schwarber and Harper, and a raucous atmosphere that followed Walker even after he beat the hometown slugger in the final.

Discussion of the new Derby format produced mixed reviews. David Schoenfield said the format, which emphasized the percentage of balls hit over the fence, was fairer for hitters but reduced stretches of rapid-fire homers. Schoenfield added that Walker capitalized on the final-swing bonus, winning with 12 home runs in 18 swings to Schwarber’s 11 in 15. Pre-Derby predictions by writers such as Jeff Passan, Schoenfield, Buster Olney and Jesse Rogers had spotlighted Caminero, Schwarber and Harper among potential winners.