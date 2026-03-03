Jordi Alba to Make Soccer Aid Debut at 20th Anniversary Match

Former Barcelona and Spain left-back Jordi Alba will take part in the 20th edition of Soccer Aid for UNICEF, with the charity match scheduled for May 31 at London Stadium. The appearance marks Alba’s first involvement in the long-running event, which brings together football greats and celebrity guests to raise funds for UNICEF’s work supporting children around the world.

Alba, widely recognised for his successful spells with Barcelona and the Spanish national team, joins a tradition of high-profile players who have featured in Soccer Aid since its launch in 2006. Over the years, the fixture has grown into a regular highlight on the football calendar, combining entertainment with a fundraising effort that has generated significant support for UNICEF’s global programmes.

The 2026 edition also serves as a milestone, marking two decades of Soccer Aid events. London Stadium, home to West Ham United and a host venue for major football and athletics competitions, will provide the stage as Alba lines up alongside a mix of former professionals and well-known figures from music, film, television and other sports. Team lineups and full rosters are typically confirmed closer to the match date, with squads traditionally split into an England side and a World XI.

Alba’s inclusion adds further star power to the occasion. During his club career, he became known for his pace, overlapping runs and link-up play on the left flank, forming part of a dominant Barcelona era. Internationally, he represented Spain at major tournaments and contributed to one of the national team’s most successful periods.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF pairs entertainment with a broader message about children’s rights, health, education and protection. Funds raised from ticket sales, broadcast coverage and donations are directed to UNICEF to support projects in multiple regions. The London Stadium fixture on May 31 will continue that mission, with Alba among the headline names expected to draw fans to watch the anniversary match and contribute to the fundraising effort.