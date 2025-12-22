Jorge Polanco Open to Playing First Base After Signing with Mets

Jorge Polanco has indicated his willingness to transition to first base following his recent signing with the New York Mets. Polanco, primarily known as a middle infielder throughout his major league career, has minimal in-game experience at first base—having played the position for just a single pitch. Despite the unfamiliarity, he is expected to take on first base as his primary role during his tenure with the Mets.

The 30-year-old infielder agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract with the club, bringing with him a track record of offensive production and versatility. Polanco spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Twins, where he was mainly utilized at shortstop and second base. Over his time in the majors, he has been known for his switch-hitting ability and consistent on-base performance.

The Mets’ decision to sign Polanco and introduce him at first base reflects an effort to address roster needs while maximizing the veteran’s strengths. Although he has yet to be tested extensively at the position, both the organization and Polanco appear confident that he can make a successful transition.

Polanco’s versatility could also prove beneficial for the club’s depth across the infield, providing options if injuries or other changes arise during the season. While his primary position is expected to be first base, his prior experience at second and shortstop will give the team flexibility as they shape their defensive alignments.

The Mets’ front office has been active in restructuring areas of the roster during the offseason. Polanco joins a group looking to rebound in the upcoming season, with hopes of improving both offensively and defensively. Spring training will likely be the proving ground for Polanco’s adjustment to his new role, where coaching staff will work closely with him to refine his defensive skills at first base.

Polanco’s openness to adapt and contribute at a new position signals a commitment to team needs as the Mets prepare for the 2025 MLB season.